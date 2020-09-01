Ed Sheeran is shifting gears — from love songs to lullabies! That’s right; the “Perfect” singer is now a dad. On Tuesday morning, he announced that he and wife Cherry Seaborn have welcomed their first child, a daughter they’ve named Lyra Antarctica. So, surprise? Well, to the rest of us, anyway. The new parents probably weren’t caught too off-guard by the little girl’s arrival.

Sheeran shared the happy news on Instagram, posting a photo of a tiny pair of socks atop an ombre baby blanket. “Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you,” Sheeran began. “Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter — Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x.”

Not surprisingly, the name Sheeran and Seaborn chose is garnering quite a bit of buzz. Not only is it incredibly unique, but the meaning of “Lyra” is also musical. And, as fans are already pointing out, it could be a nod to one of Sheeran’s favorite fantasy book series, Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials. The main character? A clever and courageous girl by the name of Lyra Belacqua.

Sheeran and Seaborn’s baby news comes one year after the couple, who’ve known each other since childhood, confirmed their marriage through the lyrics of his song “Remember the Name.”

He’s since alluded to how grateful he is for his marriage, telling Charlamagne Tha God, “I constantly wake up every day with Cherry and I’m just like, ‘Why the f*** are you with me? You could literally be with whoever you wanted, and you’ve chosen me. And I’m saying all of the things that I think are wrong with me, but you still want to be with me. And I just find that amazing.”

