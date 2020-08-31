When it comes to his kids, David Beckham is basically just a big ol’ softie. The soccer icon was feeling sentimental at the start of the week as he shared a new selfie with his three sons, Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 15. Of course, it goes without saying that all three boys favor their famous dad — and maybe none more in this golf day snapshot than middle son Romeo, who has apparently inherited David’s exact smile. And while those crooked grins are obviously cute, it’s David’s message to his boys that’ll make you swoon.

The Beckhams, who recently returned from a vacation in Greece, seemed to have a pretty fantastic weekend in the Cotswolds. On Sunday, family matriarch Victoria shared a few photos to her Instagram Stories showing David and the boys laughing it up together during a clearly enjoyable evening together. So, come Monday, David couldn’t resist sharing a heartwarming selfie memorializing some of the quality time he’d squeezed in with his sons.

“Nothing like a father’s bond with his sons,” David captured the photo, adding, “Love you boys @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham.” In the photo, Beckham and the boys stand on a golf course with the setting sun in the background. It’s definitely a keeper!

Romeo also shared the photo, captioning it simply with a black heart emoji. He dropped the same caption for another snapshot he shared Monday, showing him planting a kiss on the cheek of girlfriend Mia Regan, also 17.

The middle Beckham son seems to be stepping more into the social media spotlight in recent weeks. Over the weekend, he joined David for a bit of training. “Come on boy, keep up,” the father-of-four joked in one photo of himself running uphill, adding of his silky neon attire, “I think he didn’t want to run with me cause the shorts.”

Even so, Romeo joined his dad for the run, even begrudgingly giving his dad props. Wrote the teen, “Dad’s still got it apparently.” And, really, where’s the lie in that? We don’t see one.

Before you go, click here to see more celebrity sons who look like their famous fathers.