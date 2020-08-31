Now that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and baby Archie have planted roots in the seaside community of Montecito, California, we’re starting to get more details about what life for the little family-of-three is like now. And, adorably, that includes a sneak peek into the father-son activity Harry hopes to teach his firstborn son: rugby!

During a Zoom appearance with the Rugby Football League on Saturday, Harry confirmed that he has athletic plans for baby Archie. “What I need is a few mini rugby balls that I can then get Archie involved with the game, because at the moment it’s impossible to find any,” he said, alluding to the novel coronavirus quarantine. “But I’ve got a little space outside, which I’m fortunate enough to have so I need to get him playing some Rugby League.” Seriously, though, can you imagine how precious baby Archie looks running around with a rugby ball?

The family is clearly enjoying spending time outdoors at their Montecito McMansion, as he reiterated their appreciation for the yard space. He gushed, “I’m just unbelievably fortunate and grateful to have outdoor space and see my son be able to be outside, because I know so many people just haven’t had that opportunity in the last five months.”

🎉 The Duke of Sussex, Patron of the Rugby Football League, wishes Rugby League a Happy 125th Birthday, as he takes part in a special set of six with Ellery Hanley MBE, plus a few other special guests. 👉 Watch now: https://t.co/Aj5sWel9vo 🎂 #HappyBirthdayRugbyLeague #RFL125 pic.twitter.com/o7jCZvEpff — Rugby Football League (@TheRFL) August 29, 2020

Of course, rugby with Archie isn’t the only thing keeping Harry busy these days. As he explained in the teleconference, he and Meghan have a few things in the works on the professional front, too.

“Our little man is our No. 1 priority, but our work after that is the second priority. And we’re just trying to do everything we can to do our part to make the world a better place,” he said.

While Harry didn’t spell out exactly what that work might entail, royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight that the Sussexes have their sights set on projects with a strong social activism component. “There is a lot of speculation that they’re pitching TV programs about civil rights, about feminism, about Black Lives Matter,” she said. “ I think it’s absolutely to be expected that the programs they are going to be making are about the issues they are going to be talking about and campaigning for.”

