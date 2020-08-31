It’s official — Hollywood will soon get a little bit cuter! Thanks to a series of extremely sweet photos, Emma Roberts has confirmed she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund. And not only did she make it clear she’s pregnant, but she also discreetly revealed that the couple will be welcoming a little… well, more on that in a minute.

Rumors first broke that Roberts and Hedlund were on the parent track back in June, when a source told Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood podcast that the 29-year-old Scream Queens star was keeping a tiny bump under wraps. Now, the bump isn’t so tiny anymore, and the couple isn’t concealing anything. Late Sunday night, she took to Instagram to dispel any mystery. “Me… and my two favorite guys,” she captioned a series of three photos, adding two blue heart emojis to drive her point home. It’s a boy!

Naturally, Roberts’ family and friends (and a ton of fans) weighed in with their well-wishes. Aunt Julia Roberts led the charge, writing a simple, “Love you,” followed by a kissy-face emoji. Jamie Lynn Spears wrote, “This makes me so happy. BIG congrats.” Fellow first-time mom and Scream Queens co-star Lea Michele gushed, “You will be the greatest mama. I love you Em! Boy moms together.”

Although Roberts and Hedlund have been linked for over a year, sources originally insisted the two were just “having fun and enjoying each other.” But during the coronavirus quarantine, they were photographed together frequently, leading to an uptick in rumors that their relationship was, in fact, serious.

Now, there’s no doubt about it. These two are serious! So serious that their two will soon become three. Since the news is out in the open now, here’s hoping for more sweet baby bump snapshots in the near future — and maybe even a few cute photos of the mom-and-dad-to-be along the way, too.

