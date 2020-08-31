Machine Gun Kelly won big tonight at MTV’s Video Music Awards, snagging a win for Best Alternative for his sexy “Bloody Valentine” video starring none other than new girlfriend Megan Fox. But while this may be a high point for the couple, who The Daily Mail spotted heading into VMAs rehearsals together earlier tonight, the video does represent a complicated point from Fox’s perspective. Fox and Kelly reportedly began their relationship while filming the “Bloody Valentine” video, thus ending her 15-year relationship with Brian Austin Green. And while Kelly and Fox are celebrating this win, Green has only just come forward with his thoughts on his ex’s new man — and let’s just say the 2020 VMAs are far from the front of his mind.

During an Instagram Live, Green got honest with his fans about how he’s been feeling in the months since Fox and Kelly have gone public with their relationship. Green and Fox share three sons, Bodhi, Noah, and Journey, so it’s natural that Green would be wary of anyone seriously entering her life — and it seems he’s certainly taking things slow when it comes to the new couple.

Responding to a question about whether he liked Kelly, Green said this: “I’ve never met him, I have no idea…I can say, yeah, I’ve heard bad stories about him, but I’ve heard bad stories about myself as well and I know most of those aren’t true. As of right now, I have no problem with him at all. I really hope that he and Megan are happy.”

Very sweet reaction from Green, who announced his split from Fox in late May and has been mostly quiet about her new relationship since. Fox and Kelly’s “Bloody Valentine” video came out just two days after Green’s announcement, leading many to speculate about the timeline of their romance leading up to Fox’s split from the 90210 star.

While Fox and Kelly’s romance may now be immortalized in their VMA-winning video, Green knows that life is long — and he’s honestly not sure he and Fox’s journey is over.

“I never say never,” Green said on the topic. “At some point, I think our paths will regulate a bit and run parallel to each other. Not necessarily the same but that’s okay. Sometimes you have to sort of really swing far away from something to find a more stable ground to stand on.”

