The 2020 MTV VMAs hosted by Keke Palmer will air LIVE on MTV Sunday, August 30 from the Barclays Center in New York — yes, this is an award show happening IRL. How can there be a live award show happening while keeping in line with social distancing protocols? Well, we’re about to find out.

“The 2020 MTV VMAs will be the first Barclays Center event since the COVID-19 pandemic reached New York,” said Oliver Weisberg, CEO of Barclays Center and the Brooklyn Nets. And according to MTV, show producers alongside Barclays Center management have been working closely with NY state and local officials to implement best practices for everyone involved with the show’s production.

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, BTS, CNCO, Doja Cat, Maluma, Miley Cyrus, Black Eyed Peas, DaBaby, and The Weeknd are set to take the 2020 VMAs stage. And while we await how this is all going to go down, the stars are starting to arrive.

THE MOTHER MONSTER HAS LANDED!!!!! 🚀@ladygaga is taking us to Chromatica TONIGHT at the #VMAs at 8p on @MTV 💗 pic.twitter.com/4KI8hYmWtD — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 30, 2020

🌎LEGENDS 🌎 Black Eyed Peas (@bep) are performing at the #VMAs TONIGHT at 8p on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/9fG116Y7VE — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 30, 2020

OK SO @DojaCat is one of the most beautiful women ON THE PLANET 🦋 Don’t miss her #VMA performance TONIGHT at 8p on @MTV 💗 pic.twitter.com/LlKEPcR5XQ — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 30, 2020

This tweet is dedicated to @jaden and his jacket, because both deserve the world. 💛 Catch the #VMAs tonight at 8p on MTV! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/BNWFkBwiMl — MTV (@MTV) August 30, 2020

THE BIRTHDAY QUEEN @BebeRexha 💅🎂 Serving yet another CLASSIC #VMA look. 😍 Watch her present tonight at 8p on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/dAulbg4MNq — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 30, 2020

Helllooooo to the beautiful @JoeyKing🌹 She’s presenting TONIGHT at the #VMAs! 💚

Tune in tonight at 8p on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/FNauMspdcE — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 30, 2020

.@machinegunkelly just STOLE my heart with this #VMA carpet look and I do NOT want it back!! 😩💘 Don’t miss his Pre-Show performance tonight with @iamblackbear and @travisbarker! 🤘 pic.twitter.com/LPvLAiMBlI — MTV (@MTV) August 30, 2020

Before you go, click here to see some of the best candid pics of your favorite celebs.

