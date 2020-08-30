Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
2020 MTV Video Music Awards: Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, & More Arrive at the VMAs

The 2020 MTV VMAs hosted by Keke Palmer will air LIVE on MTV Sunday, August 30 from the Barclays Center in New York — yes, this is an award show happening IRL. How can there be a live award show happening while keeping in line with social distancing protocols? Well, we’re about to find out.

“The 2020 MTV VMAs will be the first Barclays Center event since the COVID-19 pandemic reached New York,” said Oliver Weisberg, CEO of Barclays Center and the Brooklyn Nets. And according to MTV, show producers alongside Barclays Center management have been working closely with NY state and local officials to implement best practices for everyone involved with the show’s production.

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, BTS, CNCO, Doja Cat, Maluma, Miley Cyrus, Black Eyed Peas, DaBaby, and The Weeknd are set to take the 2020 VMAs stage. And while we await how this is all going to go down, the stars are starting to arrive.

 

 

