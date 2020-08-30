Happy anniversary, Dwayne and Gabrielle! To celebrate six years since tying the knot, Gabrielle Union took to Instagram to share a series of memorable photos. The 47-year-old personally posted a photo of the couple at the ceremony right after saying their vows in honor of their special day.

The pic was alongside other images of the husband and wife dancing with their parents at what appears to be the wedding reception. With tradition in mind, they are pictured with their mom and dad, respectively. The Bring It On alum finished off with a couple of photos featuring her husband around the pool. Union also reshared several photos of the couple from friends, including Adair Curtis and Natasha Sen-Fizdale.

For their fifth anniversary, the duo took a trip to the French Rivera to celebrate last year. However, amid the Coronavirus pandemic, we hope that they have some fun at-home plans in place. They married in August 2014, after Wade has his kids from his first marriage help out with the proposal.

In addition to Union becoming a step-mother to Zaya, 13, and Zaire, 18, the proud parents welcomed Kaavia, their daughter together, in November 2018.

From navigating common obstacles and making their blended family dynamic work, Union and Wade are #parentgoals consistently proving to have a united front and embrace learning as they go.

We can’t wait to see how their marriage grows, and see the family celebration for this important day!

