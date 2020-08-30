Michael Jackson, who died from cardiac arrest in 2009, would’ve celebrated his 62nd birthday Saturday, Aug 29 — and as a father of three, this most certainly was an incredibly emotional day for his children: Paris, 22, Prince, 23, and Bigi, 18. Jackson’s only daughter, Paris shared a heartwarming photo of the duo to commemorate the occasion.

“happy birthday old man ♥️,” she captioned the post of the father-daughter duo posing in their early 2000s ensembles. While the 22-year-old clearly loves her late dad, she is adamant about creating her own identity and not living in his shadow.

In an episode of Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn on Facebook, the musician explained that music has helped her cope over the past 11 years to work through this traumatic loss. “It’s been 11 years, and I’ve been through hell – whether it was him passing or all the (expletive) that’s happened to me in my life,” she explained alongside her now ex-boyfriend. “If I don’t talk about it, or if I don’t put it in my music, it’s gonna completely ruin my life, and it’s gonna own me. And I’ll be a slave to that kind of pain and torment. I don’t want that”

Even as a teenager, Jackson showed her innate strength, sense of self, and confidence. In 2012, she spoke with People about her then-budding career after landing her first movie role in Lundon’s Bridge and the Three Keys. “A lot of people think that [my dad’s] the only reason I’m making it, but I want to show that I do have talent and that I can make it if I try,” she said to the outlet. “I want to be my own person.”

And their aunt, Janet Jackson also shared a photo for her late brother’s birthday.

“I miss u big bro 😘,” the short and heartfelt text post reads.

We send our love and support to the family this weekend.

