Lea Michele celebrated her 34th birthday with her newborn son, Ever Leo. It was a milestone occasion with the Glee alum turning a new leaf for the first time as a mom. To honor her special day. Michele shared an Instagram photo of herself holding baby Ever Leo in front of her birthday cake, which read “Happy Birthday Mom” on the bottom.

“34 ✨,” she captioned the photo. This image followed the Scream Queens star’s post where we got our first glimpse of baby Ever. In the black and white photo, The Mayor star gave us a tender close-up of her holding her son’s foot in her hand.

“ForEver grateful for this true blessing💙,” she captioned the heartwarming moment. Michele shares her son with her husband, Zandy Reich. They welcomed their first child together on August 20, and the newborn’s name could not be more fitting for this crazy year.

“Everyone’s happy and healthy,” according to a source who reported to UsWeekly, “He’s been an easy baby so far.” And, according to E!, Reich is enjoying fatherhood so far. “Zandy has been incredible, and they are doing everything together. He steps in whenever Lea needs an extra hand and wants to be there at all times,” a source confirmed to the outlet.

The couple got married in March 2019 and dated for two years before tying the knot. According to People, a source confirmed that they were planning on starting a family together for some time.

Happy Birthday, Lea, and congratulations again to these proud parents!

