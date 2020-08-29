From her facial expressions to her culinary skills, Chrissy Teigen’s daughter, Luna, 4, clearly takes after her famous mom. And the duo looks like twins in the Cravings author’s most recent Instagram stories, further proving their similarities. On Friday, the adorable mother-daughter duo decided to make chocolate cupcakes (yum!) to celebrate the start of the weekend and we’re on cuteness overload.

In the short video clips, we see the four-year-old sitting on the kitchen counter in a tiara while cracking eggs for the batter. The next video we see is Luna icing the cupcakes and gleefully (and carefully) licking icing off of the knife before posing with the finished product.

Before delivering one of her freshly-baked sweet treats (to John or Miles?), Luna shares a huge smile with the camera and looks like a mirror image of her famous mom. From other photos and anecdotes, it’s clear that they share a lot of the same qualities.

In an Instagram post last week, the two Teigen girls showed off their similar personalities.

Teigen called out their glaring similarities when sharing this photo of the pair in matching pink and white outfits. They again show off their striking lookalike poses.

Luna already is becoming a pro in the kitchen and has inspired recipes from chicken tenders to candy bars, confirming that Teigen’s eldest child might just be a budding heir to growing culinary empire — and with another sibling on the way, we can’t wait to see how their mother-daughter bond grows.

