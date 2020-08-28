If Khloé Kardashian’s Good American apparel wasn’t on your radar before, it will be now. While the 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has modeled in ads for the brand before, her latest campaign is creating next-level buzz — and it’s all thanks to Khlo’s super-sexy photoshoot in a teensy black Good American bikini.

The sultry snapshot made its way to social media on Friday morning when Good American posted it to their Instagram feed. “Taking everything we know about your body, we’ve created the swim collection of your dreams,” the captioned said. “The first swimwear collection with core control and adjustable support. Good Swim is back in stock!” As for the accompanying photo, well, it’s a solid testimonial for the brand.

In the photo, Kardashian models the Showoff Curve Top and what looks to be the Better Cheeky Bottom, both in black. She wears a gold chain around her belly as she cups her breast. Her now-darker hair hangs in damp, tousled waves around her face. If we had to use two words to describe the scene, they’d be ‘Whoa, Khlo!’ Suffice it to say, fans had a similar reaction to the steamy shoot. “Dannng, girl! Get ittt!” commented one. Another gushed, “She is literally a queen.”

Kardashian shared another angle of the photo on her own Instagram feed, which naturally is racking up plenty of appreciation. But, more intriguingly, it appears to also have confirmed a long-held suspicion about Kardashian: that she’s back together with Tristan Thompson.

In a comment that appears to have since been deleted, Kardashian’s close pal (and former almost brother-in-law) Scott Disick exclaimed, “@RealTristan13 is a lucky man!” And while Us Weekly had previously reported Kardashian and the NBA player had reconciled, this is the first time a member of the extended Kardashian family circle has implied as much.

Of course, for fans who’ve been following the Kardashian-Thompson saga, it’s not a huge surprise that they found their way back to each other — especially with the flirty comments Thompson has been leaving on Khlo’s sexy social media snaps all summer.

