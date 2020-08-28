Ivanka & Melania Trump’s Icy RNC Stare May Have Been a Peek Inside a Raging Four-Year Feud

While President Donald Trump spoke for over 70 minutes at the final night of the 2020 Republican National Convention, it was a 10-second interaction between wife Melania Trump and “the Honorable” Ivanka Trump that stuck with us the most. Ivanka walks past Melania and Donald, everyone all smiles — until Ivanka passes, and Melania’s eyes go dark, a barely suppressed eye roll fighting to break through. With the upcoming release of Stephanie Winston Wolkoff’s Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady, an explosive tell-all written by Melania’s former friend and advisor, rumors of a feud between Melania and Ivanka have been boiling over, especially as Wolkoff plans to release videotapes backing her claims. Per Wolkoff, this icy RNC moment was no anomaly — it was just further evidence of a years-long, raging feud between the two women.

In a new excerpt from the upcoming book in CNN, Wolkoff explains that Melania and Ivanka’s feud dates at least back to the inauguration, when a ploy referred to as “Operation Block Ivanka” was in effect to stop Trump’s daughter from stealing too much of the show.

“We were all exhausted and stressed out. Yes, Operation Block Ivanka was petty,” Wolkoff writes. “Melania was in on this mission. But in our minds, Ivanka shouldn’t have made herself the center of attention in her father’s inauguration.”

According to Wolkoff, it wasn’t a one-sided attack from Melania. Ivanka had allegedly been campaigning for greater White House presence from the start, irking First Lady Melania.

“Ivanka was relentless and was determined to be the First Daughter Lady and to usurp office space out from under Melania,” Wolkoff claims. “She wanted to be the only visible female Trump on the premises.”

I see that Melania and Ivanka are getting along juuuuust fine. pic.twitter.com/ktnmRBBG7Q — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) August 28, 2020

A transition source denied Wolkoff’s claims to CNN, and Wolkoff will reveal more in an exclusive Good Morning America interview on Monday morning. Until then, we’ll just be hitting refresh on that Twitter clip of Ivanka and Melania’s bizarre, mesmerizing, five-second showdown.

