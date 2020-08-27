Halle Berry’s Sexy Topless Photo Promotes Self-Love in the Best Possible Way

Halle Berry just shared the most FIRE photo and now we can’t think of anything else. “Self-love is never selfish,” she captioned a topless snapshot of herself where she can be seen wearing just a pair of white pants. The Academy Award-winning actress clearly knows that one can show love for themselves in many ways — without being self-centered. And if a topless photo shows the world that you love yourself, then so be it! I mean, we’re totally on board with the Cat Woman star feelin’ herself for the camera.

Even though summer is coming to a close, the mother of two has given us plenty of inspo photos to work with for the rest of the year. Um, have you seen her Instagram feed this month?! First, she strutted a sexy orange bikini on the beach that gave us major flashbacks to ‘Die Another Day.’ Then, we were blessed with this black cutout bikini in slow motion that we watched on repeat for motivation.

Obviously, it seems like the summer of bikinis and beaches for Berry! But, there’s no denying that these powerful photos could also mean it’s the summer of a new Bae. After all, on her 54th birthday, the celebrity shared a photo with a special someone in bed beside her.

Is it safe to say that Berry is living her best life? Yup, we think so! Of course, social media isn’t always as it seems, but it truly looks like she’s happy even though she’s involved in an ongoing divorce with ex Olivier Martinez. According to People, the pair finalized their divorce in 2016, but haven’t filed a formal custody arrangement yet for their son. Now that the end is finally near for their custody battle, it’s about time Berry got out there and showed the world some major self-love!

