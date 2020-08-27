When you think of mother-daughter duos in Hollywood who look alike, Victoria Beckham and her 9-year-old Harper Seven may not immediately spring to mind. But Beckham’s new selfie of the pair could very well change your mind. Not only does the tween look like her famous mom, but Beckham’s nickname for Harper hints that the little girl acts like her, too.

Beckham popped onto Instagram on Wednesday to give fans a peek at the moment, writing, “Kisses from posh and baby posh.” In the cute snapshot, Beckham and Harper appear to be standing in a walk-in closet. Beckham flashes a peace sign, while Harper smiles and holds the phone to take the selfie. Granted, the tween definitely favors dad David Beckham too — just check out those dimples! However, more than maybe any other photo she’s shared, this one shows that Harper is a perfect blend of both her mom and dad.

This isn’t the first time Beckham and Harper have given the Spice Girls a nod, either. In 2019, Beckham posted a cute photo of her daughter striking an oh-so-Posh-Spice pose in front of pictures of Beckham and former bandmate Mel C. “When u bump into Mummy Spice!” the proud mom captioned the Spice Girls moment.

Beckham definitely seems to enjoy alone time with her little girl — and Harper probably doubly enjoys occasionally escaping her typical environment full of brothers. The Beckham family household also includes sons Brooklyn, 21, Romeo James, 17, and Cruz David, 15.

Harper does seem to have another #GirlPower ally hanging around these days, though. In July, big brother Brooklyn announced his engagement to actress Nicola Peltz. And just this Tuesday, Peltz showed her future little sis-in-law some love on social media. Sharing a selfie of the pair, Peltz wrote, “h7 is the sweetest most loving and beautiful little human I know!”

