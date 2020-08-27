Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are now the proud parents of newborn baby girl Daisy Dove Bloom, and the well-wishes are flooding in from friends, family, and fans for the happy couple. Among the adoring responses to the news was Miranda Kerr’s, Bloom’s ex-husband and the mother of their shared son, 9-year-old Flynn. Kerr has previously opened up about how she and Bloom have navigated coparenting and their new blended family as she welcomed sons Myles and Hart with new husband Evan Spiegel. But the arrival of daughter Daisy marks the beginning of a new chapter in the Bloom-Perry-Kerr-Spiegel household — and Kerr’s reaction indicates this fam is off to a good start.

Bloom shared the news of Daisy’s birth on Instagram, posting a black-and-white photo of a teeny-tiny baby hand held in a grown-up hand with a daisy-print thumbnail. Bloom says he and Perry “are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of [their] daughter,” and it looks like Kerr was poised and ready to double-tap, her like showing up as one of the first on Bloom’s post.

A like is just a like, but Kerr being so up on this post suggests she may have been contacted when Perry went into labor and was waiting for a formal announcement, a good sign that there’s open and frequent communication between the co-parents. The arrival of a new baby is a big change for any family, and just like we’ve been glad to hear how much Perry is bonding with stepson-to-be Flynn, our hearts are warmed at the idea of Kerr taking an active role in helping Flynn get excited for baby Daisy coming home.

Congratulations to this whole growing family!

