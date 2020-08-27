Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are now the proud parents of newborn baby girl Daisy Dove Bloom, and the well-wishes are flooding in from friends, family, and fans for the happy couple. Among the adoring responses to the news was Miranda Kerr’s, Bloom’s ex-husband and the mother of their shared son, 9-year-old Flynn. Kerr has previously opened up about how she and Bloom have navigated coparenting and their new blended family as she welcomed sons Myles and Hart with new husband Evan Spiegel. But the arrival of daughter Daisy marks the beginning of a new chapter in the Bloom-Perry-Kerr-Spiegel household — and Kerr’s reaction indicates this fam is off to a good start.
Bloom shared the news of Daisy’s birth on Instagram, posting a black-and-white photo of a teeny-tiny baby hand held in a grown-up hand with a daisy-print thumbnail. Bloom says he and Perry “are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of [their] daughter,” and it looks like Kerr was poised and ready to double-tap, her like showing up as one of the first on Bloom’s post.
#Repost @unicef ・・・ Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
A like is just a like, but Kerr being so up on this post suggests she may have been contacted when Perry went into labor and was waiting for a formal announcement, a good sign that there’s open and frequent communication between the co-parents. The arrival of a new baby is a big change for any family, and just like we’ve been glad to hear how much Perry is bonding with stepson-to-be Flynn, our hearts are warmed at the idea of Kerr taking an active role in helping Flynn get excited for baby Daisy coming home.
Congratulations to this whole growing family!
