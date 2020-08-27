Brad Pitt’s New Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Could Be a Nightmare for Angelina Jolie

In the ’90s classic Dazed and Confused, Matthew McConaughey’s Wooderson says this about why he loves dating high school girls: “I get older, they stay the same age.” Sadly, this has become an unofficial mantra of many Hollywood stars’ dating lives — and while we’d hoped divorcé Brad Pitt wouldn’t follow his peers in setting his Raya age filter to 29 and under, that hope was ultimately misplaced. Multiple sources have now confirmed that Pitt is dating 27-year-old German model Nicole Poturalski, a long-legged stunner who makes Tiger King jokes on Instagram and was recently spotted hopping on a private jet to Pitt’s chateau in the South of France. And look: Pitt has every right to date as many hot, multilingual swimwear models as he wants. But if I were Angelina Jolie right now, still wading through a four-years-and-counting custody battle over our six kids — two of whom are currently not speaking to their dad — I would be pissed. Here’s why.

Brad Pitt Jets Off To South of France With Model Partner Nicole Poturalski https://t.co/rw9BvdlIpH pic.twitter.com/Ju2Njl1vMU — Cody O Hannah (@CodyOHannah) August 27, 2020

In the hours since Pitt and Poturalski’s romance was confirmed, we’ve learned that the pair have been seeing each other since at least November 2019, when they were pictured at a Kanye West concert together. Poturalski’s Instagram also seems to reference Pitt over the months with nods to her “better half” and “love.”

Wait.

Is Brad's new girlfriend the same pretty girl at Kanye concert? Remember her? The one Brad was flirting with.

If so,they're dating for a while. And for more information Nicole Poturalski can speak 5 languages,and she has a son.#BradPitt pic.twitter.com/hyLPKcZeuJ — ning (@ning_spycat) August 26, 2020

So, this isn’t just a South of France fling — Poturalski has been around for a while. That means that Jolie and Pitt have already inevitably had conversations about her: Is it okay for her to be around the kids? Is it okay for their kids to meet Poturalski’s own son? How will oldest son Maddox, whose relationship is most strained with Pitt, feel meeting his dad’s 8-years-older girlfriend?

I don’t mean to shame Pitt and Poturalski’s relationship, of which I know exactly zero intimate details and which may well be a loving and nurturing partnership. But as Jolie, all I would be able to see Poturalski as right now is a big mess of problems coming my way — the inevitable suggestion that Pitt traded her in for a younger model, the fear that Pitt trying to keep up with a 20-something could put his newfound sobriety at risk, and more than anything, the profound damage either of those consequences would have on his relationship with his kids, already tenuous.

It’s not fair that Pitt has to conduct his dating life under a microscope, but for now, it’s a fact of life. Pitt knows how his dating someone 30 years his junior will come off. He doesn’t owe it to the public to explain a damn thing to us, but as Angelina Jolie, I would certainly feel I was owed one myself.

Click here for all the celebrity splits and divorces we never saw coming.

