Norman Reedus might play a rough-around-the-edges character on The Walking Dead, but we suspect he’s a big softie in real life. Or at least he is around the daughter he shares with Diane Kruger — the actor just shared a rare photo of himself holding his little girl, and the entire moment will make your heart melt.

Although Reedus, 51, and Kruger, 44, normally call New York home, the resident East Coast’ers recently bought a home in the Hollywood Hills area. From the looks of it, they’re soaking up as much sun and fun with their daughter as possible during their time at their quarantine headquarters on the West Coast. Late Wednesday evening, Reedus took to Instagram to post a snapshot of him holding his daughter while the family visited a local zoo. Photobombing the photo? A solo giraffe. Accordingly, Reedus simply captioned the photo with two emojis: a giraffe for the wildlife, and a heart (presumably for his little girl).

Reedus hardly ever shares snapshots of the couple’s daughter, who turns two this fall. For her part, Kruger has posted a handful, but she’s always careful to conceal the little girl’s face. That’s part of what makes Reedus’ rare photo with the child so special — it features a profile view of their daughter, so it’s the closest either parent has come to showing the child’s full face.

Of course, we don’t need to see her entire face to tell how adorable she is! What also stands out is just how fast she is growing. That’s what happens with babies, right? They’re born, you blink and all of a sudden they’re full-blown toddlers.

Early on Tuesday, Reedus and Kruger were photographed by paparazzi hitting the beach with their rapidly-growing little girl. At one point, he could be seen walking along the edge of the surf holding his daughter’s hand. Clearly, she already has him wrapped around her finger (both literally and figuratively).

“She says Papa and Dada. She’s just started saying mamamamama,” he gushed last October to Us Weekly of his daughter’s first words, adding, “[Dada] is probably just easier to say, but I’m going to take it that it’s all about me.”

