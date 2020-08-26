Blake Lively turned 33 on Tuesday so, naturally, she received all manner of birthday messages from friends, family and fans. Among the message-senders? Hugh Jackman, Public Frenemy No. 1 of her husband Ryan Reynolds. But don’t worry — Jackman’s birthday wish for Lively proved to be surprisingly sweet. Then again, we suspect it may also fuel Reynolds’ hate-fire… along with another hilarious round of their ongoing internet feud.

Jackman called into SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show to discuss his Emmy-nominated turn in HBO’s Bad Education. Not surprisingly, the talk turned to Jackman and Reynolds’ social media sparring. After joking that the frenemyship was getting “worse and worse,” Jackman pointed out the day marked a special occasion. “By the way, it’s Blake’s birthday today. And I just love her. I love her. I want to be really clear; Blake is amazing,” he gushed. Aw, right? Well, sort of. He couldn’t resist getting a few jabs in, too. On the subject of Reynolds’ marriage to Lively, Jackman joked, “I don’t know how that happened, but she is still flawless.”

Obviously, Jackman wanted Lively to enjoy her day. He just had a very specific idea about what might bring her the most joy. “To think of what she’s had to put up with — let’s just think COVID with Ryan,” he told co-hosts Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham, adding, “It’s amazing. I just hope more than anything that she is on her own with her friends just really enjoying the day.” Subtext: Without Reynolds!

The jabs didn’t stop there. When Cunningham kidded that it was a classic “Beauty and the Beast” scenario, Jackman laughed, quipping, “Yeah, but not the Beauty and the Beast where it turns out that he’s a really good guy at the end.”

Those comments should leave little doubt about the state of Jackman and Reynolds’ feud. In case you need more compelling proof their rivalry is still alive and well, though, please refer to the birthday surprise Jackman dreams of giving his good buddy.

“The first thing that came to mind was a game we used to play as kids. Did you ever play that game? We used to call it Ring and Run, where you go knock on someone’s door and run away,” he said. “So, of course my older brother took it to the next level and when you came to open the door there was a package that was on fire. The package was filled with various amounts of dog poo from the neighborhood. So you would stamp it out. That’s the first thing that came to mind.”

Well then! It sounds like Jackman and Reynolds’ bickering could be heating up both figuratively and literally very soon. Catch Jackman’s full interview (and potentially more intel on his upcoming plans to vex Reynolds) on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show on Thursday, Aug. 27 at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET.

