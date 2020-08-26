The coronavirus pandemic has led to an uptick in the amount of time people spend at home, meaning we’ve gotten a much more personal glimpse into the lives of celebrities over the last few months. And that now includes an unexpected addition: Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise’s adopted daughter Isabella “Bella” Cruise made a super-rare cameo on Tuesday to share a selfie. The notoriously private 27-year-old hardly ever posts images of herself, so suffice it to say her latest photo has piqued curiosity.

The photo, a reflection from the mirror, shows Bella wearing a black newsboy cap with her dark hair hanging in tousled layers. Right away, a few observations can be made. First, Bella is a beauty. Second, she’s funny! “All that glitters is gold… oh wait, it’s just another Instagram filter,” Bella joked, seemingly making a tongue-in-cheek comment about society’s obsession with filtering photos on social media (or perhaps even IG photo captions that try too hard to be profound).

Outside of the occasional rare selfie, Bella typically uses her Instagram feed to promote her art. Over at BellaKidmanCruise.com, she sells everything from phone cases to tote bags covered in her quirky designs — you know, in case you’re interested in a BKC original.

Prior to this latest selfie, Bella took to Instagram earlier in the year at the height of the quarantine to share a few pandemic selfies. In one snapshot, she exhibits her “quarantine uniform” of a tie-dye t-shirt and sandals with socks. In another, she stands in front of “the procrastination station,” which appears to be a coffee or tea bar in her kitchen. Her makeup-free face bears an expression that pretty much captures how we all felt mid-May.

Bella, who was adopted by exes Kidman and Tom in 1992, has historically been highly guarded about her personal life. Her younger brother, 25-year-old Connor Cruise, similarly stays out of the spotlight, although he has enjoyed bit parts in a few movies.

It is rumored that both Bella and Connor are estranged from Kidman. As an ex-member of the Church of Scientology (of which Tom, Bella and Connor are reportedly all members), Kidman would be considered an SP or “suppressive person.” Speaking to The Sun in 2019, she said of Bella and Connor, “They have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love. It’s not about anything else other than, ‘I’m here to love and support you.’”

