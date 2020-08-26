Madonna Shared a Rare & Adorable Look at Adopted Twins Stella & Estere on Their Birthday

Happy birthday, Stella and Estere! Madonna’s adopted twins turn 8 years old today, and the pop icon is sharing a rare look at her kids as the family celebrates the occasion — plus, a special throwback video from four years ago in Malawi, where Madonna first met Stella and Estere. Their birthday is full of donuts, dancing, and full family joy with siblings David and Mercy James — and it’s exactly the picture Madonna painted when she set off on her journey to adopt the twins back in 2017.

Madonna’s first video in honor of the twins’ birthday is the peek at their younger selves in Malawi, where their adorable dance moves and irresistible smiles make it easy to see why she fell in love right away.

Just a few years later, they’re blowing out a birthday cake made of donuts and tearing up the dancing with Madonna and their siblings, clapping in a circle as each person shows off their moves. Given that this is Madonna’s family, we’re sure this is no coincidence — but yeah, they’re all incredible dancers already, including Stella and Estere, who both drop into full splits.

Shortly after welcoming the twins to her home, Madonna explained how she came to the decision to People: “‘Sometimes I would just close my eyes and just think, ‘Why isn’t my kitchen filled with dancing children?’ There’s so many children that need a home. I thought, ‘What am I waiting for? Just do it.'”

So, she just did it. With a full brood of six, including her oldest kids Lourdes, who she shares with ex Carlos Leon, and Rocco, who she shares with ex Guy Ritchie, Madonna has the big, bustling family she’s always wanted. And while we love Madonna the pop star, Madonna the mom might be even better.

Click here to see all the celebrities who have adopted children.

