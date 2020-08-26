Brace yourself for a double dose of cuteness this morning, because Nikki and Brie Bella just officially revealed their newborn sons to the world! Are you ready to meet Matteo and Buddy? Spoiler alert: The first official photos of the Bella twins brand-new boys are downright adorable. And, is it just us, or do they look like tiny carbon copies of each other?

Three weeks ago, Nikki and Brie gave birth to their little boys just 22 hours apart — and while they announced the happy news, they’ve yet to give fans a full look at their new additions. Until now, that is. On Wednesday, People magazine revealed the sisters’ joint-photo shoot and cover interview for the upcoming issue, which features several heartwarming family photos. The glimpse into life with the newborns includes Nikki’s fiancé, Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, cradling his and Nikki’s son Matteo (their first child!). As for Brie, her husband Daniel and daughter Birdie cameo in the photo of her cradling son Buddy in her kitchen.

While Matteo arrived on July 31 and Buddy came a bit later on Aug. 1, the newborns are — as we suspected — already starting to exhibit twin-like traits. “What’s crazy about Buddy and Matteo is, they both have the same scream-cry,” Nikki revealed to People. “It’s the cutest high-pitch noise and they’re identical. Even their coos are identical and they’re so cute.”

Both little boys seem to be displaying an early penchant for sparring, too. Maybe they’ll grow up to be wrestlers, like their famous moms? “Now, Mateo, he will grunt and, like, punch my boobs when he’s breastfeeding,” said Nikki. “Artem and I will sit and laugh because it’s perfect little punches he’ll do. He grunts at me, so I feel like I have a little boxer on my hands.”

As for Buddy, he’s a little fighter too, with Brie joking he “loves kicking.” However, she admits he’s also a pretty mellow baby. “I actually was really nervous, because everyone’s like, ‘If you have a good baby, you’re going to have a really bad one.’ I was like, ‘Well, Birdie was so good. So here comes my wild one.’ He’s calmer than what Birdie was,” she shared.

So, judging by the Bella twins’ first official photoshoot and interview showcasing their sons, it seems safe to say the little boys will have a lot in common. They might have a little more chill than their moms, though. Admitted Brie, “[Both babies] are calm and patient. We’re the wild ones and very feisty.”

