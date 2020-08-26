CBS, Academy of Country Music, and Dick Clark Productions announced Wednesday that Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, and Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi will perform at the 55th ACM Awards. And this year’s show will be unlike any other — for the first time in ACM history, the show will be broadcasting from three iconic Nashville Country Music venues: Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe.

Hosted by reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year and 15-time ACM Award winner Keith Urban, the 55th ACM Awards® will be broadcast on Wednesday, September 16 (live 8:00-11:00 PM ET) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream on-demand on CBS All Access.

Jimmie Allen will perform at The Bluebird Cafe along with Luke Combs who will perform “Better Together,” Miranda Lambert will perform her smash hit “Bluebird,” and Tim McGraw will debut his recently released single “I Called Mama.”

Artists at the Ryman include Kelsea Ballerini performing “Hole in the Bottle,” Gabby Barrett performing her No. 1 hit “I Hope,” Maren Morris, this year’s most-nominated female artist, performing “To Hell & Back,” Old Dominion, this year’s most-nominated group, performing a special medley of their No. 1 hits, and Thomas Rhett, this year’s most-nominated male artist, featuring Jon Pardi, performing their No. 1 hit “Beer Can’t Fix.”

Additional acts and presenters, including artists performing from the Grand Ole Opry House, will be announced in the coming weeks.

