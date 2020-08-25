What are some words that come to mind when you think of Outlander‘s Sam Heughan? Ruggedly handsome, maybe? Endlessly devoted to Caitríona Balfe and the Outlander fam? (Definitely.) But there’s one other hot topic on fans’ minds when it comes to Heughan these days, and it involves the actor going beyond the Outlander series. As Hugh Jackman steps down from his reign as Wolverine, studios are reportedly seeking a replacement — and when a fan poll indicated that Heughan is a clear frontrunner, the Outlander star addressed the rumors on Twitter outright. And tellingly, the actor isn’t shutting down the possibility at all.

The poll compiling fans’ Wolverine votes was put forward by JustJared, who listed Heughan as an option alongside Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, Liam Hemsworth, and more. But knowing us as Outlander fans, you can bet the Heughan votes made their voices heard most clearly on — along with Heughan’s own commentary.

Retweeting an update that he was second-in-line for the role after Jamie Dornan, Heughan quipped: “Hmmm might need to work on my beard.”

It’s true that Outlander‘s Jamie Fraser isn’t rocking quite the grizzly facial hair of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, but we’re sure Heughan can get there. Per his other fans, the only acceptable reason for Heughan not to play Wolverine will be if he’s too busy filming another classic role like James Bond or Black Hawk.

Not so much a beard. But I would say that the hair should grow a little. Either way, you would do well as Bond, Black Hawk, Wolverine or anybody else.😉 pic.twitter.com/u57ZSgEy7A — Poenistars🎹❣🌟 (@BelovedShip) August 25, 2020

Ok well @SamHeughan as Wolverine is everything I didn’t know I needed until this very moment. Paging @GrannyRocko !!!! https://t.co/RqA0hOGl1I — Anjaaa (@AnjaMicevic) August 25, 2020

We can think of about fifty franchises that would greatly benefit from Sam Heughan lending his handsome face to them, and we imagine this dashing leading man will have his pick of swoon-worthy roles. But wow, there’s something about an Outlander-Wolverine crossover that just feels right.

Before you go, clickhere to see the all-time best Outlander episodes you’ll want to re-watch.

