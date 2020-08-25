Grey’s Anatomy Stars Camilla Luddington & Matthew Alan Welcome Baby Boy Lucas

Say hello to another Grey’s Anatomy baby! Camilla Luddington and husband Matthew Alan have welcomed a second bundle of joy into their home — this time, a beautiful baby boy named Lucas Matthew Alan. Now a mom of two, Luddington gushed over her new baby on Instagram and gave her first interview about what it was like to bring home Lucas to meet big sis Hayden. Warning: pics of this blissed-out mom will melt your heart!

Luddington broke the big news with a glowy hospital bed snap, her caption introducing baby Lucas to the world: “After what felt like a year long third trimester… it finally happened!! Matt and I are SOOO happy to announce the birth of our sweet baby BOY Lucas, otherwise known as my little lion 🦁 (shoutout to Leo’s!).”

Of course, Luddington was well aware that her pregnancy conditions had been less than ideal due to Covid-19, and she admitted to People that the new challenges had sometimes worn on her.

“Our family has been isolating since March, which has come with its own challenges,” she told the outlet. “But the upside is that it gave us a lot of time to be able to prepare. Once I hit 37 weeks, I was willing him to come. Our bubble feels complete now that he’s here.”

Like so many others expecting during this pandemic, this couple had a whole new world of anxieties to confront. But now that Lucas is home, it also means they’ll have more time than ever with their baby boy.

