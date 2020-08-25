Melania Trump has been notoriously tight-lipped about, well, everything — but a shocking new tell-all about the First Lady might reveal more than she ever intended. Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a longtime friend of Melania’s, has written an account of her transformation in office and how she really feels about the Trump family. Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady doesn’t come out until September 1, but one of the book’s juiciest details has already been confirmed: the transcript of a secret tape in which Melania is bashing Donald and Ivanka to her friend Wolkoff.

Pre-Order 'Melania and Me' $25.49 on Amazon.com Buy now

Pre-Order 'Melania and Me' $25.76 Buy now

Journalist Yashar Ali was able to confirm that Wolkoff includes Melania’s reported comments in Melania and Me, and that Wolkoff was the one to tape the first lady in the act while making “disparaging remarks.” Though it’s unclear what exactly was said, this is the second time in recent memory that secret Trump tapes are coming forward — the first being after Mary Trump’s tell-all release, when she released recordings of the family to back up statements that were questioned.

BREAKING: @MelaniaTrump's former advisor Stephanie Wolkoff, who helped the Trumps use the inauguration to grift, says she has Melania on tape bashing Trump and his adult children. — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) August 24, 2020

"I have never heard Mrs. Trump say anything disparaging about the family," Stephanie Grisham says on MSNBC after @yashar reported that her former aide, who is writing a tell-all book, recorded her doing so. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 25, 2020

Wolkoff may not be a Trump, but she’s no stranger to the wealthy circles they run in, as a nine-time producer of the Met Gala and former director of special events at Vogue. She ultimately became Melania’s brief advisor, but was let go in what Wolkoff describes as a betrayal — which we imagine precipitated her decision to write this book.

Melania has always been a mysterious figure; in some ways, the opposite of her husband. If this book contains an unfiltered look at what Melania really thinks of her family, sign us up.

Click here to see the most shocking celebrity tell-alls ever, ranked.