Kim Kardashian West just posted the most adorable photos of daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, to Instagram Tuesday and we’re on cuteness overload. The two sisters can be seen sitting next to one another on what looks to be a wooden rail and very much ready for the camera!

“My girls wanted to do a photoshoot together sitting up on this rail,” the 39-year-old wrote underneath two photos of the sisters. “Swipe to the right to see how it ended.”

The family has been spending time together at their Wyoming ranch, and according to People, North, 7, stayed a bit longer with dad for some special father-daughter time before flying home to meet mom who left a few days prior with Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and 15-month-old Psalm.

The last few months have been quite rocky for the couple with divorce rumors circling yet have decided to make their marriage work. “Kim is focused on healing her relationship with Kanye and has been busy taking care of their kids and him,” a source told UsWeekly. “She has been helping and supporting him a ton while he’s been struggling with his mental health and wants him to know and feel that she is there for him through thick and thin.”

“The quarantine has been hard on Kanye and, in turn, has been difficult for her too,” the insider continued. “Their marriage definitely faced some hardships and was just hanging on with Kanye not being able to fully be present for their family, but ultimately Kim wants to keep everyone together and work things out for their kids.”

