Megan Fox Says She Was Slut-Shamed All Through Her Relationship With Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox has frankly been thriving since her split from husband Brian Austin Green earlier this summer, and while the media is known to shine a harsh light on those who move on too quickly after a split (whatever that means), the whip-smart actress hasn’t let the talk get her down. Shortly after Fox and Green announced they were going separate ways, the Transformers star debuted her relationship with co-star Machine Gun Kelly, and has since shared steamy snaps of their love story heating up. While some fans have opted for #TeamBAG and called out Fox’s public displays as insensitive, Fox made it clear in a new interview that she would be a fool to let the public’s expectations influence how she handles her personal life. Her 15-year relationship with Green never stopped the public from slut-shaming her, she reminds us — so why would she start listening to our commentary now?

Fox explains that she had a breakthrough on her recent shoot in Africa for upcoming thriller Rogue, and realized that she wanted to stop living in fear of what the world thought of her. Fox has always considered herself a feminist, and always felt herself shut out by the movement — a situation that left her afraid to even come forward with her own traumatic experiences.

“I’m still not really sure to what degree I would be supported, because I’m going through some stuff right now where perceptions are still very misogynistic and sexist and one-sided,” she tells Entertainment Tonight. “”For whatever reason, people are very trigger happy to call me stupid or call me vain or call me a slut, which is crazy. I was in the same relationship for 15 years, you know? It’s bizarre, this image that gets projected onto me that people have just accepted and that’s lived for over a decade. And that I never really did anything to earn in the first place.”

It’s so true. For whatever reason, Fox has been a glaring outlier when it comes to the public cheering women on in reclaiming their own sexuality. When Fox is sexual, there’s still residue of the way Michael Bay had us see her in Transformers that lingers in how we see her now: as a sex object. And we continue to blame Fox for our own bias.

Fox realized that her path to moving on wasn’t through trying to gain outside approval: “I decided that I’ve lived so much of my life from a place of fear, from a place of making myself small. And I’m tired of doing that. I wanted to live a different way.”

Since that shoot, Fox says she’s been living more intentionally than ever, and that her life has completely changed. Wouldn’t it be nice if our opinion of her could change too?

