Bindi Irwin & Husband Chandler Powell Get Ready to Welcome Their First Child Together

Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell announced they were expecting their first child together Aug 11 sharing the news with fans on Instagram. And it seems the happy couple is very much enjoying their time together leading up to the arrival of the newest member of the crocodile hunter family.

“I married my best friend,” Powell shared on Instagram Tuesday. “We recently found out our family is growing, and we’ve spent the past few weeks helping research crocodiles on the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve in Far North Queensland. Every day is incredible with my beautiful wife.”

“We’re going to be parents,” the soon-to-be father wrote on Instagram. “We have a baby Wildlife Warrior on the way coming in 2021. Becoming a dad is the highlight of my life. I cannot wait to embark on this new adventure and life chapter with my gorgeous wife, @bindisueirwin. Bee, you’re going to be the most amazing mother.”

And according to New Idea, the newlywed’s might be brining us fans along their pregnancy adventure with them. While we know the Irwins already star in Crikey! It’s the Irwins on Animal Planet, a source revealed the couple “are in talks” to shoot a new reality spin-off show documenting Bindi’s pregnancy journey.

New Idea also reports the couple will be leaving Australia and considering Florida to be near Chandler’s family or the Santa Barbara “as soon as everything is safe again” so “they can become stars in their own right as a family of three.”

Irwin first announced her pregnancy news on Instagram writing, “Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021. Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you. Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light. ❤️

