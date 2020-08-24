New Mom Nikki Bella Reacts to Artem Chigvintsev Returning to Dancing with the Stars

Four years after the Dancing with the Stars season that changed his life and introduced him to now-fiancée Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev is headed back to the dance competition show for another season. Artem is a longtime DWTS pro who had been cut from last season along with fellow fan favorite Sharna Burgess, but both dancers are now headed back for season 29. Though Artem and Nikki have a newborn baby boy at home, welcomed at the beginning of August, the dancer can’t wait to get back out there and pick up where he left off — and his WWE fiancée has just shared her own reaction to the news.

Nikki tweeted from her joint account with twin and fellow new mom Brie to share her response after Artem’s DWTS return went public. “So beyond happy my A @artemchigvintse is back on @DancingABC,” she wrote. “I know the feeling of coming back ‘home’ and that ballroom is his. Hopefully the mirror ball trophy too! Mama loves bling! lol Monday nights just got a whole lot better!! N #DWTS #WeLoveYouArtem.”

Appearing on Good Morning America, Artem admitted that he’d missed his home away from home on his season off: “Last season, watching from the sidelines, really made me realize how much I really miss the show, miss performing live. I just can’t wait to get back. I want to dedicate this season to my little boy.”

Artem also shared a few tidbits about how things are going on the home front — and it sounds like Nikki more than has her hands full keeping their baby boy fed and happy.

Ok baby boy is finally asleep. This mama better shut her eyes quick bc this little Milk Monster will be waking be up soon to get more milk! Thank goodness I flow like the Niagara Falls bc my baby boy LOVES to drink!! Lol 💙N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) August 24, 2020

“I really feel bad for Nicole because he’s a really good eater. It has been kind of challenging,” Artem admitted. “He has been waking up every 1.5 hours.”

Hopefully, Artem will be able to spend some more time by new mom Nikki’s side before rushing back into training. But it sounds like Nikki honestly can’t wait to watch Artem compete — and honestly, we can’t either.

