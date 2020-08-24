While most of us have become accustomed to calling Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son “Baby Archie,” we may need to adjust to a new title soon: Prince Archie. In their latest move towards autonomy from the royal family, Harry and Meghan recently became residents of the upscale seaside town of Santa Barbara, California. However, a new report suggests that — despite the Sussex family’s separation from the rest of the royals — Archie will automatically be looped back into the monarchy, if only in title.

It’s been well-documented that Harry and Meghan chose not to give Archie (full name: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor) a title when he was born. He’ll get one, though, as soon as his grandfather, Prince Charles, ascends to the throne. On Sunday, the U.K.’s Express reported that Archie will move up the line of succession at that point and officially become a prince. He will also have the option to be called His Royal Highness.

Having said that, it will ultimately be up to Harry and Meghan as to whether they choose to raise Archie with either title. When the now-15-month-old turns 18, though, he’ll get to decide for himself. But c’mon… Prince Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor has a nice ring to it, right?

Interestingly, titles won’t be the only aspect of royal life that will permeate Archie’s decidedly non-royal life in the U.S. Per the Express, the toddler’s position as sixth in line to the throne (once Charles ascends) will make him subject to the 2013 Succession to the Crown Act.

Under this royal restriction, Archie will be required to ask the monarch for permission to marry. So, presumably, he’d be asking either his granddad, Charles, or his uncle, William. This also applies to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the children of William and Kate Middleton. Then again, it may be a moot point for Harry if one of the Cambridge kids gets hitched before him. At that point, he’d be bumped back down in the line of succession.

For now, Archie is simply settling into his new home — and it’s a bit of normalcy a long time coming. “Ever since Archie arrived, everything has been so turbulent, and many things have been up in the air. It has not been easy, necessarily. For the first time in a long time, they have a clear focus,” an unnamed source told People about the family planting roots.

They added, “Archie is really happy, and he has space to run free. The house came with a play structure that he’ll be climbing in no time.”

