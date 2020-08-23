Gwen Stefani’s Lookalike Photo With Son Zuma Has Us Seeing Double

To celebrate her son Zuma’s 12th birthday, Gwen Stefani shared photos of him with long blonde hair, and it made us do a double-take. Yesterday, the proud mom shared several photos of her middle child over the years to Instagram.

“happy birthday to my ZUMA i can’t believe u r 12 years old today!! we love u sooooooo much!! gx,’ the ‘Hollaback Girl’ artist captioned the post. The pre-teen’s father and Stefani’s ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale also honored the important occasion on the platform.

“ZUMA NESTA ROCK ROSSDALE – 12 years old today – greatest guy i know – i love every minute with you – what a gift you are – here’s to you -a new year – full of all possibilities – thanks for making my life infinitely better with your presence,” the singer wrote. And continued, “you are the future- the kids are the future – let’s do our best by them – always reaching for a better world – love you zuma -🖤. @zumarossdale007.”

The former couple also had two other children together, Kingston, 14, and Apollo, 6. Since the parent split, Stefani found a new partner, Blake Shelton, who has adjusted to finding his place in the new stepfather role.

Happy Birthday Zuma, and we wish the blended family all of the best!

