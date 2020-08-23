Chrissy Teigen Trolls Jeanine Pirro With ‘Sexy Pics’

Chrissy Teigen poked some fun at the Fox News correspondent Jeanine Pirro’s recent political comment on the two presidential candidates. The women clearly have different opinions on who should win during this year’s upcoming election. However, Teigen didn’t even have to discuss politics to shut down this discussion and brought up this very awkward moment.

Last month, Teigen called out a photo on Pirro’s phone which implied that the television host was staring at the model-turned-food-entrepreneur’s chest. In her recent Twitter post, Teigen trolled the media personality after Pirro praised President Donald Trump for his financial dealings (without stating any evidence to back it up). “Unlike you, Joe Donald Trump made his own money and he hasn’t asked the government for it,” she claimed, “and he hasn’t cut deals while he’s in the government for his son and family.”

With these attacks, Teigen also felt the need to get personal.

Jeanine I’ll send you your very own special sexy pics of me if u stop this https://t.co/obUCMOZP5N — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 23, 2020

“Jeanine I’ll send you your very own special sexy pics of me if u stop this,” the pregnant mom of two jokingly trolled. This is just another example of the Cravings author’s humorous approach to thorny topics and calling out figures she believes to be on the wrong side of the issues.

In July, she was quick to boycott Goya Foods after the brand’s CEO praised Donald Trump’s presidency. Additionally, during the peak of the Black Lives Matter protests after George Floyd’s tragic murder, Teigen was one of the highly outspoken celebrities and supported activists.

Before you go, check out all of the celebrities expecting in 2020.