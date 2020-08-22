On July 12, 57-year-old Kelly Preston passed away after a long battle with breast cancer, leaving behind grieving husband John Travolta and their kids, 9-year-old Benjamin and 20-year-old Ella Bleu. Since speaking out to confirm the announcement, John has been silent on social media as he mourned the loss of his wife of 29 years, a woman he says he fell in love with at first sight. In his first post since Preston’s death, John is now sharing a video of he and daughter Ella dancing in memory of Preston’s “favorite thing” — and indeed, this couple has warmed our hearts over the years with their stories of dancing the night away in each other’s arms, a whimsical evening pleasure they admitted was a big part of their lives. We can’t imagine what John and Ella are going through, but this sweet reminder of how Preston’s memory will live on in the family is such a powerful way of finding joy in their grief.

The new video of Ella and John shows them dancing in a mostly empty room to some gentle piano music. “My daughter @ella.travolta and I dancing in memory of momma,” John captioned the post. “One of Kelly’s favorite things, dancing with me.” And suddenly we need tissues.

John warned his fans to expect a bit of radio silence when he announced Preston’s death in July, adding that, no matter what they heard from him, he appreciated the outpouring of love for his late wife.

“She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many,” John wrote. “Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.”

In the Travolta home and well beyond, John is right: Preston’s love and life will always be remembered.

