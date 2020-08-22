Given that I have spent the last five months of lockdown convincing myself cardio was never good for anyone anyway, I could easily take Halle Berry’s sexy new #FitnessFriday bathing suit photo as a personal attack. But the truth is, I can’t look at Berry’s hot bikini body and feel anything but a sincere mix of envy and joy. This actress works her butt off to look this good in a bathing suit, as her latest beachside snap with her equally easy on the eyes trainer reminds us. And between the major Baywatch vibes of Berry’s plunging red bathing suit and her kindness in dropping a hot workout tip in the caption, we simply can’t feel anything but grateful toward this icon for long.

Berry has been turning heads right and left lately, showing off her toned and better-than-ever physique as she celebrated her 54th birthday in style. Her new addition to the series of sexy swimwear snaps shows her making her way down the beach, Baywatch-style, with hunky trainer Peter Lee Thomas by her side.

“Happy #FitnessFriday everyone!! Motivation is KEY these days, and while @peterleethomas and I will often work out without music, a good playlist can be a game changer!” Berry commented. “So today, we’re sharing our #SummerPlaylist, the songs we’ve been sweating to all summer (especially in this #HeatWave! ☀️😫). Check stories now and get to steppin’!”

True to her word, Berry’s Instagram stories are full of workout song suggestions like “Rooted” by Ciara or “Move On Up” by Curtis Mayfield. And truthfully, we’ll try anything that turns the beach behind us into a Baywatch backdrop simply because we look that good in a bathing suit, though that’s definitely not what Berry’s promising.

After all, maybe it’s the music that motivates the workouts behind this hot body — but when it comes to Berry, we’re pretty sure she’s born with it.

