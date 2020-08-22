On August 22, 2007, Bridget Moynahan gave birth to son John Edward Thomas Moynahan. And while that was clearly a cause for celebration, the little boy’s life started with a bit of drama. Just eight months prior, she and then-boyfriend Tom Brady had split. Mere months into their breakup, she would announce her pregnancy. And by the end of the summer, the child now affectionately known as “Jack” had arrived.

Moynahan and Brady are now both happily remarried, managing to maintain an amicable co-parenting relationship for the sake of their son. And as hard as it is to believe, that all played out 13 years ago. That little boy’s birthday is today, meaning he’s now officially a teen! Guess time flies when your mom is one of Hollywood’s leading ladies, your dad is arguably the world’s greatest quarterback and your stepmom is Gisele Bündchen.

Although most people are at least vaguely familiar with Jack’s early years, ask yourself what you really know about Brady and Moynahan’s only son together. Not much, right? Get to know the athletic young man Jack has grown up to be, from his relationship with his blended family to the sport he’ll probably never play (if his dad has anything to do with it, anyway).

His parents centered him after their break-up

Image: AP Photo/Adam Hunger. AP Photo/Adam Hunger.

Breakups are messy no matter who you are, and having kids can make the whole thing even more complicated. As Moynahan told People in 2019, though, she and Brady decided they wouldn’t let their split affect Jack’s well-being. Tom and I made the decision to raise a child together, and we both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child but also loved our child as if he was their own,” she explained, adding, “I don’t think you can ask for more than that. My son is surrounded by love.”

His arrival was a surprise — but also a “blessing”

In her 2018 memoir Lessons, Bündchen described the moment she learned Moynahan was expecting Brady’s baby. She had been dating the NFL’er for two months when he broke it to her. “The very next day, the news was everywhere and I felt my world had been turned upside down. Needless to say, that wasn’t an easy time. But it was a time that brought about so much growth.” Bündchen went on to call Jack her “bonus child,” who made her heart “expand in ways I didn’t know was possible.”

He’s his dad’s doppelgänger

In his early years, Jack definitely seemed to favor mom Moynahan. However, in the last few years, Jack has proven he’s the spitting image of his sports legend dad. Fans especially took notice of this back in April, when Brady shared an Instagram photo of his parents with all of their grandchildren. Front and center, Jack sat at the table looking like a carbon copy of his NFL’er dad.

He may not follow in Brady’s footsteps

Brady has some big shoes to fill (both figuratively and literally), but it may not be Jack. During an appearance on ABC’s Live with Kelly in 2017, Moynahan said of acting and football, “I don’t think he wants to be either. I think right now he wants to be a professional soccer player. Though after the Olympics, he’s like, ‘I think I’m gonna wind a gold in swimming.’ Then it was Michael Phelps, so I think he just likes awards.

But he’s definitely still a lot like his dad

In the cover interview for Men’s Health last September, Brady got candid about the fact that Jack takes after him in more ways than one. “[Jack] wants to try hard, and he never wants to disappoint his dad,” explained Brady.

And he’s definitely a football fan

Tom Brady talking about how each one of his kids enjoys his games differently than the other is pretty great. pic.twitter.com/fSnMl0rEb1 — Andy Nesbitt (@anezbitt) January 30, 2019

Just because Jack doesn’t want to lace up his cleats and take the field right this minute doesn’t mean he won’t one day. For now, though, he’s content to act in the capacity as his dad’s unofficial coach. Speaking at a press conference last February, Brady said, “I’ll talk to my son Jack about the game and what he thought of the game, and [he’ll say], ‘Dad, what were you doing on this play?! Why didn’t you just do this?!’”

He’s the reason his dad chose Tampa Bay

Earlier this year, Brady had to make the monumental decision to sign with a team other than the New England Patriots. It was undoubtedly a huge decision but, according to the New York Post, one made easier by Jack. Or should we say for Jack? “A [lot of the reason for this choice] had to do with proximity to New York. Jack lives in New York and [Brady] wants to be close to him,” a source told the Post.

He probably doesn’t call Bündchen “stepmom”

Don’t get us wrong; Bündchen and Jack are definitely tight — just don’t expect her to wear the label “stepmom” like a badge of honor. In fact, it’s because they’re so close that she feels the term is too impersonal. “I don’t like the word stepmom,” she revealed in a social media Q&A sesh. “I use the word bonus-mom because I feel like it’s a blessing in my life. I feel so lucky that I got to have an extra, wonderful little angel in my life.”

Before you go, click here to see more celeb stepmoms who are close to their “bonus kids.”