Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s home life is so idyllic it’s almost surreal, especially for an actor who’s always been a little more Mean Streets than Daddy Daycare. But to see the blissfully happy star now, you’d never know his life was building to anything but his natural role as full-time caretaker and admirer of kids Ireland, Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, and Romeo (not to mention their sixth kid on the way!). Both Alec and Hilaria’s feeds are filled with snaps of their kids’ day-to-day lives: family beach trips, lazy days in bed, endless games of dress-up, and more evidence of parents who can’t look at their kids for more than a minute without being overwhelmed with gratitude for these fantastic little creatures. As Hilaria and Alec’s oldest daughter Carmen Gabriela celebrates turning 7 (happy birthday, Carmen!), we’re looking back on the best family photos, from red carpets to family singalongs and more.

Read on to see the sweetest family moments over the years as the Baldwin family prepares to welcome one more.

Lockdown mom realness

“We do a lot of this,” Hilaria captions a pic of her and three kids laying on the floor. Same, girl. Same.

Proud dad Alec shows off his “people”

Alec poses with Ireland, Hilaria, Carmen, and Romeo, beaming with pride: “My people,” he captions it simply.

Dad plays dress-up

It’s May 2020. We’ve played every game 500 times. If they want to climb in dad’s shirt, they’re climbing in dad’s shirt.

Alec can’t believe his good luck

“This is like a dream come true,” Alec says to Hilaria as his four kids play on and around him. Watch until the end for a heart-melting moment with his oldest son.

Alec & Ireland have a dad & daughter night

Alec Baldwin , Ireland Baldwin Charles Sykes/Invision/AP.

Ireland, whose mom is Alec’s ex-wife Kim Basinger, didn’t miss the chance to support her dad at this Spike TV event.

Hilaria celebrates 8 years with Alec

This swoon-worthy wedding pic reminds us this couple is #goals in more ways than one.

Meet the Baldwinitos

Hilaria has a name for the wild group of scampering kids she’s dealing with every day: Baldwinitos. We love.

Easter with the Whole Family

Pregnant Hilaria is glowing as she faces her giggling kids on Easter Sunday.

Alec, Hilaria, & Ireland snap a pic with Tom Cruise

Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin , Ireland Baldwin, Tom Cruise, Brad Grey Evan Agostini/Invision/AP.

Perks of being a Baldwin? Red carpet photo ops with none other than Tom Cruise.

Meet the unicorn family

This Halloween of unicorn onesies might be our favorite of all the Baldwins’ family looks.

Hilaria nails the elusive looking-at-the-camera pic

“I told them all to shout ‘YODA!!'” Hilaria writes — and hey, whatever it takes to get the shot.

Hilaria jokes about “movie star dad” Alec

In an accompanying pic, Hilaria writes that, while Alec might get special treatment elsewhere, at home he is “a pillow, a yoga mat, and the entertainment.”

Mission: Impossible takes the Hamptons

Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin, Ireland Baldwin Scott Roth/Invision/AP.

This impromptu blended family date came about courtesy of a special Mission: Impossible screening in the Hamptons.

Carmen, Rafael, & Leonardo take Central Park

Dad Alec says it’s been a while, but you’d never know it from how these kids make themselves at home.

Pregnant Hilaria & Alec step out

Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin, baby Carmen Scott Roth/Invision/AP.

Just because she’s expecting doesn’t mean she’s out for the social season! Alec and Hilaria brought Carmen out for a night of fundraising fun.

Alec meets with the men of the house

Dad’s armchair: a place for serious conversation and superhero pajamas only.

Carmen & Hilaria’s Target launch

Hilaria Baldwin, baby Carmen Andy Kropa /Invision/AP.

18-month-old Carmen is holding her own at this step-and-repeat — and uh, postpartum Hilaria looks incredible.

Baldwins meet Santa

A family tradition, and even a good photo to prove it! A Merry Christmas indeed.

A blessed hike

This sunbeam had to be captured for posterity.

Baby’s first fundraiser

Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin, baby Carmen Scott Roth/Invision/AP.

The Three Musketeers

Romeo, Rafael, and Leonardo are serving up major looks, and mom captured the moment.

Carmen & Rafael take the Boss Baby premiere

Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin, kids Carmen, Rafael Evan Agostini/Invision/AP.

Hilaria introduces her fur babies

Joining the impossibly sleek Carmen, Leonardo, Rafael, and Romeo are four foster pups, making an already cute snap even cuter.

Dad takes one for the team

Alec graciously didn’t complain about his eyes being closed in this pic — at least he gets in the photo, unlike mom!

Carmen crashes Spike TV’s One Night Only: Alec Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin, Carmen Baldwin Charles Sykes/Invision/AP.

Baldwinito dance party

There’s a karaoke machine blasting Lady Gaga. Baldwinitos everywhere. Pure joy, pure chaos.

Carmen practices a new red carpet pose

Alec Baldwin, Carmen Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin Sipa USA via AP.

Baldwins attempt a Disneyland family photo

Hilaria pokes fun at their “attempt number 1,” but we’re honestly impressed.

Donut day!

Every family needs a go-to sweet tooth treat, and we approve of this pick.

Carmen is already a Fashion Week pro

Alec Baldwin, Carmen Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin Charles Sykes/Invision/AP.

