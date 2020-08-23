Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s home life is so idyllic it’s almost surreal, especially for an actor who’s always been a little more Mean Streets than Daddy Daycare. But to see the blissfully happy star now, you’d never know his life was building to anything but his natural role as full-time caretaker and admirer of kids Ireland, Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, and Romeo (not to mention their sixth kid on the way!). Both Alec and Hilaria’s feeds are filled with snaps of their kids’ day-to-day lives: family beach trips, lazy days in bed, endless games of dress-up, and more evidence of parents who can’t look at their kids for more than a minute without being overwhelmed with gratitude for these fantastic little creatures. As Hilaria and Alec’s oldest daughter Carmen Gabriela celebrates turning 7 (happy birthday, Carmen!), we’re looking back on the best family photos, from red carpets to family singalongs and more.
Read on to see the sweetest family moments over the years as the Baldwin family prepares to welcome one more.
Lockdown mom realness
“We do a lot of this,” Hilaria captions a pic of her and three kids laying on the floor. Same, girl. Same.
Proud dad Alec shows off his “people”
Alec poses with Ireland, Hilaria, Carmen, and Romeo, beaming with pride: “My people,” he captions it simply.
Dad plays dress-up
It’s May 2020. We’ve played every game 500 times. If they want to climb in dad’s shirt, they’re climbing in dad’s shirt.
Alec can’t believe his good luck
“This is like a dream come true,” Alec says to Hilaria as his four kids play on and around him. Watch until the end for a heart-melting moment with his oldest son.
Alec & Ireland have a dad & daughter night
Ireland, whose mom is Alec’s ex-wife Kim Basinger, didn’t miss the chance to support her dad at this Spike TV event.
Hilaria celebrates 8 years with Alec
This swoon-worthy wedding pic reminds us this couple is #goals in more ways than one.
Meet the Baldwinitos
Hilaria has a name for the wild group of scampering kids she’s dealing with every day: Baldwinitos. We love.
Easter with the Whole Family
Happy Easter!! Spent entire day in sweats but I saw how amazing all of you looked in your fancy photos on insta today and got inspired 💛. I found a box of suits and the kids got dressed up after bath…Alec and I quickly threw on these clothes (he wanted to wear a running jacket🙄….he doesn’t run)…my dress isn’t closing in the back, so I guess I can’t give him a hard time 🤪. Oh…and the photo? Totally social distancing approved. Alec’s xmas gift to me was useful after all 😂📸. Lastly: notice Rafa is wearing clothes 😱🥰
Pregnant Hilaria is glowing as she faces her giggling kids on Easter Sunday.
Alec, Hilaria, & Ireland snap a pic with Tom Cruise
Perks of being a Baldwin? Red carpet photo ops with none other than Tom Cruise.
Meet the unicorn family
This Halloween of unicorn onesies might be our favorite of all the Baldwins’ family looks.
Hilaria nails the elusive looking-at-the-camera pic
“I told them all to shout ‘YODA!!'” Hilaria writes — and hey, whatever it takes to get the shot.
Hilaria jokes about “movie star dad” Alec
In an accompanying pic, Hilaria writes that, while Alec might get special treatment elsewhere, at home he is “a pillow, a yoga mat, and the entertainment.”
Mission: Impossible takes the Hamptons
This impromptu blended family date came about courtesy of a special Mission: Impossible screening in the Hamptons.
Carmen, Rafael, & Leonardo take Central Park
Dad Alec says it’s been a while, but you’d never know it from how these kids make themselves at home.
Pregnant Hilaria & Alec step out
Just because she’s expecting doesn’t mean she’s out for the social season! Alec and Hilaria brought Carmen out for a night of fundraising fun.
Alec meets with the men of the house
Dad’s armchair: a place for serious conversation and superhero pajamas only.
Carmen & Hilaria’s Target launch
18-month-old Carmen is holding her own at this step-and-repeat — and uh, postpartum Hilaria looks incredible.
Baldwins meet Santa
A family tradition, and even a good photo to prove it! A Merry Christmas indeed.
A blessed hike
This sunbeam had to be captured for posterity.
Baby’s first fundraiser
The Three Musketeers
Romeo, Rafael, and Leonardo are serving up major looks, and mom captured the moment.
Carmen & Rafael take the Boss Baby premiere
Hilaria introduces her fur babies
My fur babies are my first children and an important part of our family. I’ve always had a passion for animals, and I've gotten involved with rescue operations to bring foster dogs into our home to show them love. We're teaming up with @janieandjack to share some of our favorite family moments with our pups and a few special furry guests. For every photo posted to Facebook or Instagram with your family and dogs, also using #jjdogsweepstakes, Janie and Jack will donate $1 to the ASPCA. #janieandjacklove
Joining the impossibly sleek Carmen, Leonardo, Rafael, and Romeo are four foster pups, making an already cute snap even cuter.
Dad takes one for the team
Alec helped me approve this photo🤣…we decided that it is kind of magnificent that the kids were all looking—so even tho his eyes are closed, we are posting it anyway…besides: you all know what he looks like 🤣. Happy Father’s Day to this dada and all you amazing papis out there!!!
Alec graciously didn’t complain about his eyes being closed in this pic — at least he gets in the photo, unlike mom!
Carmen crashes Spike TV’s One Night Only: Alec Baldwin
Baldwinito dance party
There’s a karaoke machine blasting Lady Gaga. Baldwinitos everywhere. Pure joy, pure chaos.
Carmen practices a new red carpet pose
Baldwins attempt a Disneyland family photo
Hilaria pokes fun at their “attempt number 1,” but we’re honestly impressed.
Donut day!
Every family needs a go-to sweet tooth treat, and we approve of this pick.
Carmen is already a Fashion Week pro
