Lori Loughlin received a 2-month federal prison sentence Friday for her role in the college admissions cheating scandal. The Fuller House actress attended the hearing virtually on a zoom call with her attorneys and was ordered to serve 2 months in prison — and as part of her sentence, the 56-year-old will also pay a $150,000 fine, two years of supervised release, and serve 100 hours of community service.

The parents of daughters Bella Giannulli, 21, and Olivia Jade Giannuilli, 20, originally pleaded not guilty after being accused of $500,000 in bribes to Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation to ensure their daughters would be admitted into the University of Southern California as crew team recruits, a sport neither of the two young women actually play. Official charges included: conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, and charges of honest services mail and wire fraud.

Loughlin changed her plea on May 22 confessing to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud on May 22, while Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud.

“The crime Giannulli and Loughlin committed was serious,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin O’Connell wrote in a sentencing memo reportedly sent to Loughlin’s presiding judge. “Over the course of two years, they engaged twice in Singer’s fraudulent scheme. They involved both their daughters in the fraud, directing them to pose in staged photographs for use in fake athletic profiles and instructing one daughter how to conceal the scheme from her high school counselor.”

While Loughlin could have faced up to 50-years in prison, the actress will be serving only 2 months at Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, the same prison Felicity Huffman served her 11-day sentence for her role in the scandal.

