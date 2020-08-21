Kelly Ripa’s Kids Are Growing Up So Fast in These Then & Now Photos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have each had long, successful careers in entertainment and raised three beautiful kids together: sons Michael Joseph and Joaquin Antonio Consuelos, and daughter Lola Consuelos. If we were them, we’d settle on our private island (perhaps near their Caribbean quarantine locale) and bask in our money, success, and good looks until the end of time — but for whatever reason, these two still insist on killing it professionally and being involved parents to their teenage-to-adult kids. Gotta love that Ripa-Consuelos work ethic! Luckily, they do manage to find time to bask in their beautiful brood occasionally, and Ripa’s new then-and-now family pictures are the latest example. Perfectly staged in the same position, Ripa’s kids’ journey from beautiful babies in their mom’s arms to gorgeous grown-ups 17 years later will tug at your heartstrings for how long we’ve known and loved this family.

Ripa shared the sweet family snaps with a simple but hilarious caption: “#TBT 2003 vs. 2020 *Objects may appear larger.” Both photos have a beach background, and feature Joaquin sitting on Ripa’s lap, Lola facing Joaquin with her back to the camera on the right, and Michael between the two, looking straight ahead.

The difference? In photo one, Joaquin is the tiniest little baby, and Michael and Lola still look small enough for Ripa to scoop them up, one on each hip. In photo two, 13-year-old Joaquin, 19-year-old Lola, and 23-year-old Michael are ever-so-slightly more crowded in the frame, though Ripa is gamely channeling the same face of pure mom-exhaustion she wore in 2003.

In both photos, we can’t help grinning at this beautiful family. The sweetest part may be that, 17 years later, they all agreed to pose for their mom’s Instagram. Now that’s real love.

