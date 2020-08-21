Chrissy Metz Has Called It Quits with Longtime Boyfriend Hal Rosenfeld

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz has been happily loved up with composer Hal Rosenfeld for nearly the past two years, but it seems their time as a couple has come to an end. Maybe this shouldn’t be all that surprising to us — after all, Metz did release killer breakup ballad “Actress” just earlier this summer. Now, however, Page Six can officially confirm that Metz and Rosenfeld are no more, and that (more importantly), the This Is Us crooner is ready to get back out there, lockdown or no.

Metz and Rosenfeld were first photographed together as a couple at the 2019 Golden Globes, where they posed on the red carpet and debuted their romance before the world. They reportedly started dating in late 2018, and may have split as early as late 2019, though outlets can only now confirm Metz’s newly single status.

With the news of the breakup public, we’re primed and ready for more pearls of wisdom from Metz, whose openness about her emotional journey has always been a key part of what makes her fans love her. From memoir Open Book to candid interviews about the value of therapy, Metz has never been afraid to mine her past heartbreak from ex-husband Martyn Eaden, or more recent ex cameraman Josh Stancil, for artistic inspiration or a new life lesson to carry with her.

And if catchy-as-heck “Actress” is. in fact about Rosenfeld? Let’s just say it sounds like the composer moved on a little too quickly for Metz’s comfort. But we’re sure the star will share any and all tea on that, as needed.

