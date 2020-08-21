Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Are Buying New Home to Make Room for Baby No. 3

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend caused the internet to go ablaze last week when they announced the news they were expecting their third child together. And the announcement came by way of Legend’s music video premiere for his new song ‘Wild’ which takes us on a journey through the couple’s love story and then oh-so-discretely showed Legend cradling Teigen’s belly. It took about 5 minutes after the video dropped for Twitter to go nuts and figure out that Teigen was in fact pregnant.

With a new baby comes a new home, right? Well, for these the Cravings author and Grammy Award-winning singer, the answer is “yes”. According to People Teigen took to Instagram stories to share the family, including Teigen’s mom who has been living with them for years, would be moving out of their Beverly Hills mansion.

After the pair found out they were going to be having another child, a source told People that, “With a third child coming, they want a house they can grow into.” And this will mean a lot more room for big sister Luna, 4, and big brother Miles, 2, to play.

Their current 8,520 sq.ft. Beverly Hills mansion, previously owned by Rihanna, is listed with Marshall Peck of Douglas Elliman for $23.95M and features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and clearly has had some renovations as the couple originally paid a reported $14.1M nearly five years ago.

With soundproof walls, a huge master bedroom, movie theater, private gym, and playroom we’re questioning their desire to ever leave. Oh, and it has a chefs-style kitchen.

Back in April 2020, it was reported the couple also purchased an $8M NYC penthouse just after having purchased another $5.1M West Hollywood property. Flipping homes seems to be the new celebrity pastime and it looks like these two aren’t the only ones — Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez also just bought a massive new home, dropping $40M on a new Miami estate and word has it the couple might’ve bought the home with the intention to renovate and flip with a little help from Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Before you go, click here to see other massive celebrity homes.