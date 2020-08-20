As if the summer wasn’t hot enough already, Salma Hayek just cranked up the world’s thermostat a few more clicks. Currently on a relaxing Greek getaway with husband François-Henri Pinault, the ageless Like a Boss star stole a minute to share a photo of her travels. And, well, we’re not sure which is steamier: the espresso in her hand, or Hayek herself.

In the snapshot, the actress, 53, sports a plunging black bikini as she sits at a bright blue poolside table. A beautiful tile mural serves as the backdrop for her charming little Greek vignette. Hayek looks low-key in a relaxed bun and a radiant makeup-free face adorned with oversized black sunnies. “Un cafecito,” Hayek captioned the snap, which translates to “a little coffee.” The whole scene is… how should we put it? As Hayek’s close pal Eva Longoria put it in the comments, “Guapaaaa.” Or, “beautiful!”

Although Hayek isn’t wearing a face mask in this photo (she is drinking something, after all), she and Pinault have been practicing safe social distancing measures on their vacation. On Wednesday, she shared a cute selfie of the couple kissing through their face masks. “Love in the time of corona,” she cheekily wrote of the romantic moment.

You might say Hayek has been living out her very own “hot girl summer” this year. Sure, the pandemic means that many destinations aren’t open — or only with stringent social distancing stipulations in place. But Hayek clearly isn’t letting it keep her from soaking up plenty of sunshine and pool time. Several of her social media posts over the past few months have been devoted to R&R in her impressive collection of swimwear.

So, it’s easy to single in on the fact Hayek looks killer in a bikini. More importantly, though, she appears to be healthy, happy and choosing to look at 2020’s slowed-down pace as an opportunity for self-care. As this latest snapshot proves, an attitude of gratitude is the absolute best thing you can put on.

