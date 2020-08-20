When Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner enjoyed a beach day in Malibu together this summer, we collectively lost our minds over this gorgeous potential couple — and have been breathlessly waiting for more details ever since. While sources were quick to swoop in and set the record straight, claiming Cooper and Garner were longtime friends and nothing more, a new voice suggests that friendship has always been a little too close for comfort, to the extent that both actors’ exes, including newly loved-up Ben Affleck, had been bothered by their relationship for years.

Whether as friends or something more, Cooper and Garner have certainly stayed in close contact over the years since meeting on the set of Alias in the early 2000s, and they’ve spoken openly about their friendly relationship. But according to a new source per Irish Mirror, that friendship always had the potential to turn romantic.

“There’s no doubt there was, and still is, an attraction between Jen and Brad,” an insider told Heat magazine.

And a source tells Star the same thing, adding that timing was the reason they never wound up dating: “The attraction was always there, but they didn’t take the next step because they were always in relationships with other people.”

According to Heat‘s source, that chemistry wasn’t lost on Garner and Cooper’s partners over the years, including ex-spouses Irina Shayk and Ben Affleck. Garner married Affleck in 2005, and while Cooper and Affleck developed a good rapport over their 10+ year marriage, calls between Garner and Cooper reportedly took their toll.

“Ben was jealous whenever Bradley called, and Brad’s exes weren’t cool with the friendship, either,” the source claims.

In fact, it may be Garner’s courtship with Affleck in the early 2000s that put her friendship with Cooper on hold for some time, with Star‘s source claiming that “once Ben came onto the scene,” the Alias co-stars’ “friendship was dialed way back.”

GossipCop is insistent that there’s nothing to the Garner and Cooper dating rumors today, but this new insight on their years-long friendship suggests that Cooper could be a support for the 13 Going on 30 star in more ways than one. Sometimes, an old friend is even better than a rebound, even if it breaks our Brennifer-shipping hearts to say it.

