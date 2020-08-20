Olivia Wilde has a little web-slinger in the family! The Booksmart producer just shared a photo of her daughter Daisy, 3, dressed in a Spider-Man costume, and we probably don’t have to spell out just how precious the whole scene is. But this latest glimpse into life at the Wilde-Sudeikis household isn’t just super(hero) cute — it’s also a meaningful nod to a major milestone in Wilde’s career.

On Thursday, news broke that Sony reportedly tapped Wilde to direct an as-of-yet untitled film project revolving around a female character in the Marvel cinematic universe. And while details are still scarce, the generally accepted consensus is that Wilde’s movie will center on Spider-Woman. So, is Wilde really bringing a Spider-Woman movie to the big screen? This brings us back to her adorable photo of Daisy.

Taking to Instagram late Wednesday night, Wilde shared the snapshot of her little girl walking down a garden path. Her ensemble consists of a Spider-Man costume and bright pink sneakers. Judging by the comments, Wilde’s sweet pic is a definite hint of what’s to come. Costume designer Arianne Phillips dropped a Spider-Woman emoji, gushing, “It’s happening!” Natalie Portman wrote, “Ahhhhhh!!! So major!” Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever, the stars of Wilde’s Booksmart, had tons of love for the photo, both dropping a string of heart emojis.

According to Deadline, Sony is working hard to diversify its superhero universe. In addition to Wilde’s project, S.J. Clarkson is developing a Madame Webb movie for the studio. Female-centered Black Cat and Silver Sable movies are also in the works.

It goes without saying this is all great news! Wilde’s photo of Daisy serves as a perfect reminder that diversity in film and television is oh-so-important. Historically, little girls who love superheroes have seen female characters act as secondary to the men in the universe. It’s nice to know Wilde will be a part of the ongoing shift — and we’re pretty sure there are a lot of the Daisies in the world who’re just as excited as we are about it.

Before you go, click here to see more daughters who look like their famous moms.