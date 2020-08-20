‘The Crown’ season 4 is set to premiere Sunday, Nov. 15 on Netflix — and after getting a glimpse of Princess Diana’s lookalike Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki, who plays an older Princess Di, well, let’s just say our excitement for the new season has skyrocketed. And to tide us over another 86 days, the highly-anticipated royal drama dropped a sneak peek Thursday offering a glimpse at Emma Corrin’s truly shocking young Princess Diana transformation.

“Something as important as the monarchy simply cannot be allowed to fail,” Olivia Colman’s Queen Elizabeth II says in the first teaser.” The video clip quickly turns its attention from a few shots of Baroness Thatcher to a young Diana and the sounds of paparazzi. It’s clear the drama of her and Prince Charles’ tumultuous relationship will be on full display as will their 1981 wedding as we catch a short glimpse of Diana’s wedding dress at the very end of the clip.

The fourth season of the series is during Margaret Thatcher’s premiership through the ’70s and ’80s and introduces us to Diana Spencer, Princess of Wales, and of course her and Prince Charles’ two children Prince William and Prince Harry. We can expect to of course see Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies as Prince Phillip, Duke of Edingburgh, Elizabeth II’s younger sister played by Helena Bonham Carter and more of the season 3 ensemble.

In July 2020 Netflix reported that The Crown would extend to six seasons. “As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5,” show creator Peter Morgan said. “It soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons.” Morgan also went on to share that Olivia Colman would be passing on the crown to Imelda Staunton who will continue playing the Queen.

Before you go, click here to see the best photos of Princess Diana with young William and Harry.