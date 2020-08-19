Cue a collective sigh because, once again, things have taken an unfortunate turn in Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s custody case. Despite recent reports that seemed to suggest the two had turned a corner, a new source insists that Pitt feels Jolie has now crossed a line — and the once-mellow actor is preparing for battle.

To recap, in court documents filed on August 10, Jolie requested that the judge presiding over the exes’ case be disqualified. The reason? She claims Judge John W. Ouderkirk “failed to disclose” a connection he has to one of Pitt’s attorneys. In return, Pitt’s attorneys pointed out that the judge actually has a “well-documented history” with both Pitt and Jolie, thus rendering Jolie’s argument irrelevant. Still, the filing will cause further delays in the custody case. Speaking to Us Weekly, though, Jolie’s attorney commented on that inevitability, saying, “Any delay in these proceedings is due to [Pitt’s team’s] zealous attempt to create an unrecognized special exception for their client’s benefit.”

In layman’s terms, that’s what you might call fighting words… and that’s precisely what Pitt is prepared to do. “Brad says Angelina has gone way too far this time,” an insider told Us in this week’s issue. “He’s left with no other option but to dig in and fight back — hard.”

The charged case centers, of course, on Pitt and Jolie’s six kids: Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12. “The individuals hurt most by Jolie’s transparently tactical gambit are the parties’ own children, who continue to be deprived of a final resolution to these custody issues,” Pitt’s attorneys said in response to Jolie’s request.

It’s a disheartening (and clearly heated) twist in the saga of Pitt and Jolie’s divorce proceedings. Mere months ago, they seemed to have finally gotten a handle on this co-parenting thing. In May, reports called them “cordial.” By July, they had allegedly progressed to spending platonic time in each other’s homes for the sake of the kids.

At the time, a source told Entertainment Weekly, “Brad and Angelina want their kids to be healthy and happy and to have the support of both of their parents. It has taken years to heal and they finally are in a place where they can co-parent in a really healthy way.”

So, once again, sigh. Here’s hoping these two can get through this latest kerfuffle and come back to common ground in this custody case.

