We all have the occasional insecurity, and celebrities are no exception — they, too, struggle with body image. In fact, in sharing a new wakesurfing photo, Pink just opened up about how self-conscious her “thunder thighs” used to make her. But she also shared a beautiful, body-positive message about reframing the way she looks at her (totally badass) muscular legs. And, let’s be real, that sort of self-acceptance is a reminder we can all use.

On Tuesday, Pink took to Instagram to show off her fierce wakesurfing skills as she soaks up this last stretch of summer. In the snapshot, she looks completely at ease shredding the wake. “I always wondered why God gave me thunder thighs,” she admitted in the caption. However, seeing what her body is capable of has given Pink her answer. Alluding to the fierce wakesurfing moment, she added, “It’s cause he knew I’d use them.” For good measure, she included a “#StrongIsMyGoal” hashtag (plus a #SomebodySponsorMeAlready one, which TBH someone should).

Pink’s fans and famous friends were quick to comment, praising both the singer’s body-positive attitude and her strength. “I remember them strong legs crushing 100 miles to feed hungry kids @chefcycle… skills are multiplying,” pointed out Chef Jason Roberts. Trainer Jeanette Jenkins commented, “Beautiful strong legs so you can tuuuuuuuuuurrrr up!”

The photo is the latest in a series of outdoor adventure snapshots Pink has been posted over the past week. Her family — husband Carey Hart, 45, daughter Willow, 9, and son Jameson, 3 — is currently on a boating getaway in what appears to be Lake Nacimiento in central California.

The photo is also the latest in a growing list of body-positive messages the “Walk Me Home” singer has shared. Back in January, she wrote a note to herself via Twitter about finding the joy in aging. “Dear Me, you’re getting older. I see lines. Especially when you smile. Your nose is getting bigger. You look (and feel) weird as you get used to this new reality. But your nose looks like your kids, and your face wrinkles where you laugh.”

Letter to self; Dear Me, you’re getting older.I see lines.Especially when you smile.Your nose is getting bigger..You look(and feel) weird as you get used to this new reality.But your nose looks like your kids, and your face wrinkles where you laugh.And yeah you idiot..u smoked. — P!nk (@Pink) January 20, 2020

After admonishing herself for smoking in her youth, Pink continued, “Every once in a while you consider altering your face, and then you watch a show where you want to see what the person is feeling… and their face doesn’t move. I cannot get behind it. I just can’t. I want my children to know what I look like when I’m angry.”

Of course, while Pink joked she is going to age the old fashioned way (i.e. “in a tutu ruling s*** at 30 mph 100 feet in the air over 40”), her ultimate takeaway is that it’s important to celebrate your body in all its forms — and as Pink reiterated with her wakesurfing photo, we should appreciate what our bodies can do, even the parts that sometimes make us self-conscious. Maybe especially those parts.

Before you go, click here to see daughters who look just like their famous moms.