Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made it very, very clear that they are no fans of intrusive paparazzi — but what about cameras they did agree to? Meghan’s had her fair share of on-screen time with her seven-year stint on Suits, and sources say the actress is firmly ready to put those days behind her. On the contrary, newly non-royal Harry is eager to dive into on-camera gigs. Working with Oprah Winfrey on a mental health TV series, secretly taking part in Netflix doc Rising Phoenix, and now shopping around a new project, Harry’s eagerness to make his name known in Hollywood, and to make his face known as someone other than a representative of the royal family, has us remembering his youthful “party prince” days, more suited to a young rock star than a young royal. While UK society raised their eyebrows at Meghan’s celeb status, new details about Harry’s time in Hollywood suggest her stardom was actually a draw for the prince. In Harry’s eyes, Meghan’s access to this world he’d long dreamed of inhabiting was just one more reason he wanted to marry her.

While Harry and Meghan have currently settled in a Santa Barbara home, Variety reports that the couple spent their summer in Los Angeles meeting with various studios about taking on a project they’re hoping to joint produce. A source close to Meghan confirmed that she has “no plans” to act — but the same definitely can’t be said for Harry.

Meghan Markle left the #royalfamily with her head held high, but the duchess was breaking down behind the scenes. #FindingFreedom https://t.co/BMTisRzvhe — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 14, 2020

According to another source, Harry has had his eye on the prize since their relocation to California, and is “determined” to find success in entertainment, including many on-camera roles for the Duke himself.

“Harry’s determined to make it in Hollywood, just as much as Meghan,” the source exclusively told Us Weekly. “He’s focusing on making documentaries connected to good causes — not just on the production side of things. We’ll also be seeing him in front of the camera, more as a spokesperson than anything else.”

While Meghan has dipped her toe back in the Hollywood pond by narrating Disney+’s Elephants, it does seem Archie’s mom is done with appearing on-camera any more than she needs to. Harry, on the other hand, seems to finally be coming back into a personality we haven’t seen in a long time — yes, he was known for partying hard, but he was also known for being goofy, playing pranks, and hamming it up for the camera. It must have been a constant struggle as he grew up, realizing that he could never act as freely as he wanted with the cameras watching. Without his family’s expectations weighing him down, it seems Harry is opening back up.

“Working in the entertainment industry isn’t something he particularly thought about doing as royal, but since separating from the royals, he now has the opportunity to explore new, exciting opportunities,” the source added to Us Weekly. “[He] can’t wait to get his upcoming projects off the ground.”

Whatever their project is, we’re not complaining about seeing a little more Prince Harry on our TV screens.

