Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Might Be Working With Chip & Joanna Gaines On Another Fixer Upper

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez reportedly dropped $40M on a gorgeous piece of real estate in Miami on Star Island but it is unclear if they are planning to actually move in. Since the power couple quickly flipped their Malibu Beach house after enlisting the help of Chip and Joanna Gaines to renovate, we wonder if buying and selling multi-million dollar homes has become a hobby or if the two are planning to relocate to the exclusive island.

J.Lo and A.Rod’s new piece of real estate sits on a 40,000 sqft. lot with 100 ft. of waterfront and has all the amenities of luxury living including large living and formal dining rooms, an industrial-style chef’s kitchen, a library, a wine room, an elevator, and a great room that opens to the resort-style pool area which has a bar, cabana, and a 100ft. wood dock.

Lopez and Rodriguez have reportedly been staying at Rodriguez’s Cora Gables, Florida, home during lockdown with kids Emme, Maximillan, Natasha, and Ella — although if fam got bored of their Florida digs they could quarantine at one of the couple’s many other properties including Lopez’ $28M Bel-Air mansion, $25M NYC penthouse, or $1.4M Encino family home.

So while it’s not quite yet clear if Lopez and Rodriquez intend on moving into the swanky Star Island abode or if they are going to call on Chip and Joanna Gaines to help them renovate, reports say the property has been purchased. Looks like we’ll just have to wait and see.

