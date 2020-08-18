Add this to your relationship bucket list: Finding some who, 24 years into marriage, will dip you the way Tim McGraw dips Faith Hill in their latest home video. Country music’s sweetest couple is once again proving they’re #RelationshipGoals by slow-dancing to McGraw’s new album on their home patio. Making the moment even cuter? It was caught on camera by the pair’s daughters, Gracie, Maggie and Audrey.

As Hill explained on Instagram Monday evening, the family was celebrating the release of McGraw’s latest album Here on Earth. While it won’t officially be released until Friday (Aug. 21), fans got to hear a snippet of one of the album’s tracks through Hill and McGraw’s home video. “An unforgettable evening for what in my humble opinion is one of the greatest albums Tim has ever recorded,” she gushed in the caption. “We listened to the double vinyl records blaring from the speakers!!!!! A night we will never forget. Here is a small clip of our special evening celebrating the man we all adore in the McGraw house of women.”

In the video, Hill and McGraw can be seen on the patio of their home, which is draped in a dreamy swathe of twinkle lights. As they slow-dance to his song “Damn Sure Do,” McGraw dips Hill — at which point their daughters adorably cheer in approval.

As Hill explained in the caption, the family’s special evening is the only time the couple has ever listened to one of their albums with just the girls. Considering they’ve both had incredibly successful careers throughout the duration of their marriage (and their daughters’ upbringing), that’s pretty surprising. What isn’t surprising, of course, is how precious the entire experience seemed to be to the tight-knit group.

Still, for as sweet as Hill and McGraw’s home-dancing was, we’d be remiss not to mention it was also sexy as hell. McGraw, don’t think we didn’t notice the way your hand slowly traveled down your wife’s back. Or how, once it got to its resting place, it gently pulled at the cloth of her dress. Whew, is it hot in here — or is it just Hill and McGraw’s still-steamy-decades-long-relationship?

