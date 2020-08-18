Lauren Hashian and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have been married for one year today, and Hashian is already proving that her anniversary gifting game is strong. In celebration of this milestone in their marriage, she just released a new song titled “Step Into a Love Like This.” Well, new to the rest of us — Hashian romantically first presented the single to Johnson in private on their dreamy wedding day.

Understandably, Hashian says the song is the most intimate piece of music she’s ever created. “‘Step Into a Love Like This’ is the most personal and rewarding song I’ve ever written. Personal because every word is from my heart and rewarding because I had the honor of surprising the man I now call my husband with this song on the day we were married in Hawaii in front of our family, friends, and two beautiful daughters, Jazzy and Tia,” Hashian said in a statement about the R&B-tinged pop track.

The song reflects on the couple’s life together and, not surprisingly, “reads” like a love letter to Johnson: Created two beautiful girls/Look at our beautiful world/You are the mate to my soul/Never felt safer before/Never felt love without fear/You made that all disappear/I got you and you got me no matter how it is/Never gonna have a lonely night/You already been my one for life/Every day right by your side/Take these names and intertwine them.

“Having been together for more than a decade, I wanted him to feel how much that day and our entire life together has meant to me,” Hashian said, adding of the wedding-day reveal. “Sharing it with Dwayne and his heartfelt reaction was one of the many moments of our unforgettable day and celebration that I’ll hold onto forever.”

The song’s emotionally charged lyrics aren’t the only thing that makes it meaningful, either. For starters, Hashian wrote it (along with close friends Naz Tokio, Mike Zombie and James King) just two weeks before her Hawaiian wedding to Johnson. But also, Hashian had suffered a devastating vocal injury before recording the track. For over six months, she couldn’t sing. “Step Into a Love Like This” marked her return to the recording studio.

Now, Hashian hopes her song will resonate with other couples in ways profound to them — especially the couples who’ve experienced big relationship milestones during the COVID-19 pandemic. If you’re one of those couples, Hashian wants you to submit a video of your quarantine engagement or wedding at LaurenHashian.com or via social media with #StepIntoALoveVideo. Ready to swoon? Submitted videos may end up in the official music video for Hashian’s heartfelt anniversary song.

